Dr. Seuss books soar on Amazon’s best sellers list after publisher drops some titles

Dr. Seuss books are dominating Amazon’s best sellers list as of Thursday morning. Amazon screenshot

Classic Dr. Seuss books are dominating Amazon’s best sellers list despite many people saying the well-known author has been “canceled.”

The author’s rise up the charts comes after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced this week that it had last year ceased production of six books, citing racist and insensitive imagery.

It fueled talk of “cancel culture,” but that’s not shown on Amazon.

Thirty-four of the top 60 books of all genres on Amazon’s best sellers list are either written and illustrated by Seuss, or a part of his publishing group. This includes the top six books on the chart, led by “The Cat in the Hat.”

You’ll also find “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “Green Eggs and Ham” high on the best sellers list. The only book not written by Seuss in the top 10, as of Thursday morning, is “Life After Death: A Novel,” written by Sister Souljah.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, said President Joe Biden spurred the sudden rise up the best sellers list for Seuss.

“Who knew Joe Biden was such a great book seller,” Cruz tweeted with a photo of Amazon’s top books, all Seuss titles.

Biden did not mention Dr. Seuss in his National Reading Month proclamation on Monday, unlike former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, USA Today reported.

But the National Education Association began distancing itself from Seuss before Biden took office, according to fact-checking service Snopes. In 2017, the association announced it would begin promoting more diverse children’s books.

There have also been false reports that a Virginia school district banned Dr. Seuss’ books. The school district released a statement last weekend contradicting those reports, instead saying it advised schools “to not connect Read Across America Day exclusively with Dr. Seuss’ birthday” because of “strong racial undertones” in many of his books.

“We continue to encourage our young readers to read all types of books that are inclusive, diverse and reflective of our student community, not simply celebrate Dr. Seuss,” the statement read. “Dr. Seuss books have not been banned and are available to students in our libraries and classrooms, however, Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools.”

The six books removed by Dr. Seuss Enterprises are flourishing on eBay, as people are paying hundreds of dollars for the author’s work, McClatchy News reported. Some of the books exceeded $500 earlier in the week.

Recent trends show some public figures have seen an increase in sales and prominence after being “canceled.”

In February, country musician Morgan Wallen was dropped from his label and country music stations after he was heard saying a racial slur. While largely condemned by his country music peers, sales for his most recent album, “Dangerous,” surged after the news — making his record the first country album to spend its first seven weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Gina Carano, a star of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” was fired last month after after making controversial political comments. Within a week, she landed a movie deal with The Daily Wire.