At least 15 dead as SUV carrying 27 people crashes in Southern California, hospital says

At least 15 people died in a crash near the California-Mexico border Tuesday after an SUV with 27 passengers and semi-truck collided, reports say. Getty Images/Monkey Business

At least 15 people have died after an SUV and semi-truck collided near the California-Mexico border Tuesday, hospital officials said.

Hospital officials said in a video posted on Facebook that 27 passengers were in the SUV and the semi-truck was “full of gravel.”

At least 14 people died at the scene of the accident, El Centro Regional Medical Center officials said. Three people were flown, and seven more patients were transferred to the medical center. One patient died on the way to the hospital, officials said.

Two other people were transferred to a different hospital.

“The patients are, of course, going through a little bit of a difficult time,” Adolphe Edward, chief executive of El Centro Regional Medical Center, said in the video. “This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the emergency room department.”

Imperial County Fire Department and county emergency officials responded to a “mass fatality incident” early Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

More than a dozen first responders and five fire engines arrived at the scene near Highway 115, the Times reported. The highway is currently blocked.