National

Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

The Associated Press

COMPTON, Calif.

A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in an commercial yard and parked buses early Friday.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.

Flames then spread to buses parked in a lot next door. About a dozen appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters directed streams of water onto the flames as a massive column of smoke rose straight up and then spread widely across the metropolitan area.

Units from multiple fire departments were on the scene.

