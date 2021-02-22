Shopper buys a crochet kit – and finds kilo of cocaine inside, Washington cops say

A woman bought a crochet kit to make some animal hats, but when she opened it, she found a kilogram of cocaine, Washington police say. Seattle Police Department

A woman went to buy a crochet kit to make animal hats and ended up with a kilogram of cocaine instead, Seattle police say.

The shopper bought the kit in the Greenwood neighborhood around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

She found “a suspicious heavy item encased in yellow rubber giving off an odd odor with 100% written on the outside” when she opened the kit, the release says.

The woman called 911 and officers took possession of the kit and the kilo.

It was later confirmed that the package contained a kilogram of cocaine and police placed it into evidence, the release says. A kilogram of cocaine is worth between $22,000 and $30,000 in Seattle, according to Narcotics News.