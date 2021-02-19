Florida Gov. DeSantis says he’ll target absentee ballots, drop boxes and other election-related issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Florida's handling of the ballot counting in the November election before outlining his plan for election reforms during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Friday.

Despite Florida's successful 2020 vote casting and counting, DeSantis said he plans to target five election-related issues in the upcoming legislative session. They are: ballot harvesting; absentee ballots; drop boxes; special interest groups' involvement in elections; and more transparency in observing the counting, canvassing and signature matching process.

"I think these will help strengthen confidence for folks," DeSantis said. "We had 11 plus million vote and a lot of excitement and we want to keep that momentum going."

DeSantis did not identify specific legislation he intends to support or oppose but instead described problems he sees and how the legislature can address them.

Ballot harvesting, the practice of ordering, gathering and casting of absentee or vote-by-mail ballots through third-parties rather than by the voters themselves, should be eliminated, DeSantis said. It's not widely used in Florida, but it has been a key talking point for Republicans for many months.

"We're not a big ballot-harvesting state anyway," DeSantis. "Any loopholes where that could be abused, we want to address it."

In past elections, both political parties have taken advantage of the permission to allow third parties to pick up or drop off ballots. In fact, in Florida's March 17 presidential primary and the Aug. 18 general primary, the former president and former first lady Melania Trump had a third-party individual drop off their votes.

As for absentee voting, DeSantis said he favors a law that would prohibit the mass mailing of mail-in ballots — also known as absentee ballots — regardless of whether a voter had requested one.

Again, it's not a practice widely employed across the state. Currently in Florida, voters must request a mail-in ballot in order to receive on. A handful of states automatically send mail-in ballots to all voters and have done so in some cases for decades.

Also regarding mail-in ballots, DeSantis said he will support efforts to "bolster" the signature verification process. Election workers must confirm signatures on absentee ballots match those on their voter registration application.

Drop boxes where voters can drop-off their mail-in ballots are also on DeSantis' election hit list. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee did instruct Florida supervisors of elections that the boxes needed to be monitored at all times to prevent ballots from being tampered with. Not all counties complied, DeSantis said.

"I think you can put it in the mail or take it to the elections office," DeSantis said. "I think they are a big problem."

DeSantis also insisted on prohibiting special interest groups — such as social media companies — from contributing to assist in elections. According to DeSantis, "hundreds of millions of dollars" from special interest groups were distributed to some election officials to use for voter outreach and other election related expenses.

Although DeSantis praised the openness of Florida's election system, he said he will urge more transparency in the process.

Lawsuits in some states after the election claimed Republican officials were not allowed to view ballots being reviewed by canvassing boards. The lawsuits failed, and state as well as federal judges have consistently ruled that the Trump campaign and its allies failed to provide evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities.

And DeSantis again stated that last year's elections were carried out fairly and efficiently.

"There's probably no state where your vote matters more than in the state of Florida," DeSantis said. "There's no state where you have more transparency that Florida."