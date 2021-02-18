Indiana museum director resigns after job post seeks to maintain ‘white art audience’

Visitors looks at the paintings on display in the exhibit “Sacred Spain” at the Indianapolis Museum of Art in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2009. Museum President Charles Venable resigned after outcry over a job post seeking to hire a director who would help maintain the museum’s “core, white audience.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The head of an Indiana art museum has resigned amid fallout over a job post that museum employees say “centered (on) whiteness.”

Dr. Charles Venable stepped down as president of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields on Wednesday after a job notice published by the museum said it sought to hire a director to “attract a broader and more diverse audience while maintaining the Museum’s traditional, core, white art audience,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

Newfields’ Board of Trustees and Board of Governors confirmed Venable’s exit in an apology posted to the museum website, acknowledging the notice’s wording was “divisive rather than inclusive.”

“We are sorry,” the statement read. “We have made mistakes. We have let you down. We’re ashamed of Newfields’ leadership and of ourselves. We’ve ignored, excluded, and disappointed members of our community and staff. We pledge to do better.”

Jerry Wise, the museum’s chief financial officer, will serve as interim president, the boards said.

Venable submitted his resignation one day after employees penned a sharply worded letter criticizing museum leadership over their “botched response” to the job description controversy and for failing to foster an inclusive work environment.

“It has been difficult and painful watching the institution to which we dedicate so much of our lives ... fall short of meaningful action repeatedly when it comes to racial equity work,” the letter reads. “We are reaching a boiling point after months of feeling frustrated and silenced over diversity, equity, access, and inclusion (DEAI) failings while holding on to optimism for progress.”

Employees said they voiced concerns about the wording but were ignored.

The job posting came to light last Friday, igniting a “social media firestorm,” the Indianapolis Star reported. Officials would later scrub the word “white” from the description, among other changes to the wording.

Going forward, museum leadership said it will release a detailed action plan in the next 30 days to prove its commitment to change.

“Newfields is yours and we pledge to make the necessary changes to ensure we can regain your trust and respect,” officials said in a statement.