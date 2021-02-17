9-year-old snow tubing with dad dies after hitting mailbox, Tennessee police say

A 9-year-old Tennessee boy is dead after snow tubing with his father.

A 9-year-old Tennessee boy is dead after colliding with a mailbox Tuesday afternoon while sledding with his father, Brentwood police say.

The boy was riding in a tube along with three other children, with his father pulling them through the snow and ice on an ATV, according to a police statement shared on Facebook.

The tube slid into a mailbox, and the boy sustained “critical injuries” and was rushed to a hospital, where he ultimately died, police said.

The other children were unharmed, police said.

“Our hearts go out to this family during this time,” Brentwood Police Department said in a statement. “This tragedy serves as a reminder of the dangers that can be associated with sledding.”

Police added that when sledding, avoid areas where there are obstacles, and don’t pull a sled with a vehicle.

Community members expressed grief and condolences for the family.

“Tragic. These moments that seem so fun and carefree can turn quickly,” Brentwood Commissioner Nelson Andrews said. “Please keep this devastated family in your prayers, and be careful out there.”

Like much of the South, Brentwood is gripped by freezing winter weather, creating “treacherous” conditions. Police say ice 1 ½ inches thick has covered the roadways -- roughly twice the thickness of the ice in an NHL hockey rink.

The frigid weather also claimed the life of a 10-year-old Tennessee boy over the weekend, McClatchy News reported.

His little sister, 6, fell into a freezing pond near their home, and he reportedly jumped in to save her, the Commercial Appeal reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, with drowning named as the likely cause.