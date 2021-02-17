Just when people may need one, 6,700 snowblowers recalled as amputation hazards

If there’s enough snow that you need a snowblower just to clear enough to walk between snow banks, you don’t want to worry about losing a finger. That’s why Toro recalled 6,700 Power Max Snowthrowers on Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released, posing an amputation hazard.”

Toro knows about five instances of the auger not disengaging, but everybody’ has kept their digits so far.

This covers the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers, Model No. 37802, sold by Home Depot, Ace Hardware and others. The serial number chart on the Toro website shows the affected numbers are between Nos. 408727584 and 409042856, with a few exceptions.

Consumers should either call Toro at 833-254-8856 or find a local authorized Toro dealer to schedule a free repair.