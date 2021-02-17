National
2,500 freezing sea turtles are saved by rescuers in Texas. Video shows piles of them
As treacherous winter weather slams Texas, state and volunteer rescuers have saved cold-stunned sea turtles from frigid waters — by the hundreds.
Sea Turtle, Inc., a non-profit rehabilitation center on South Padre Island, posted to Facebook Feb. 12 explaining that it expected to see several cold-stunned sea turtles arriving at its facility for help in the coming days as winter paralyzed the Lone Star State.
The first 10 turtles arrived Feb. 14. The next day, the center had taken in more than 500, with that number growing to 1,700 by that night.
By Feb. 16, more than 2,500 sea turtles had arrived for rehabilitation at the facility, which had lost power.
The organization received so many sea turtles that some had to be housed at the South Padre Island Convention Center, WFLA reported.
Sea turtles are cold-blooded and can’t regulate their body temperatures. So when water temperatures drop below about 50 degrees, sea turtles become lethargic and suffer slower body functions and decreased circulation — known as being cold-stunned, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration said.
Cold-stunned sea turtles become unable to swim, and float to the surface, making it more likely for the reptiles to get struck by boats or washed ashore and stranded. The condition also leaves sea turtles vulnerable to being killed by predators or shock, according to the National Park Service.
Photos posted to social media show piles of sea turtles in volunteers’ cars.
Twitter user @lara_hand explained that one such turtle was more than 100 years old and weighed more than 350 pounds.
Henry Rodriguez — who owns Henry’s Charters, a boat tour agency in South Padre Island — told KRGV he’s ventured out several times looking for struggling turtles, saving 185 between Sunday and Monday.
State officials have also been scooping up the frigid reptiles.
Texas Game Wardens on Tuesday shared that officials had rescued 141 cold-stunned sea turtles from waters near Padre Island. Officials also saved about 40 farther north from East Matagorda Bay on Feb. 14.
Typically, cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the wild once water temperatures have warmed up and the animals have recovered from hypothermia, according to the NPS.
Comments