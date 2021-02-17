Model Cara Delevingne’s saucy California estate listed for $3.75 million. Take a look

The retro-chic estate was the home of both Cara Delevingne and her sister Poppy. Screen grab from The Agency

Models and sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne have lived it up in their bold bohemian-styled oasis in the Hollywood Hills, but now it’s time to move on. They have put the 4,021-square-foot house on the market for $3.75 million.

“L.A. can be a lonely place. You really have to make an effort to reach out to people,” London-born Delevingne once said to Architectural Digest about her choice in a roommate. “Since one of us was always coming here for one reason or another, being with family just made sense.”

Living room Screen grab from The Agency

Delevingne purchased the house from “Suicide Squad” co-star Jared Leto in 2016, and she and Poppy added their own personal style, which can be described as playful and vibrant, to the four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cara especially wanted to put her mark on her bedroom decor.

Bedroom Screen grab from The Agency

“The room feels like the Playboy Mansion with a touch of Art Deco and a David Hicks pattern thrown in for good measure,” Cara said to Architectural Digest. “I wanted to reclaim the concept of the bachelor pad and make it my own.”

Bedroom Screen grab from The Agency

Along with a gaming room, two separate bars, and a room that can be used as recording studio, the house also has an outdoor space for entertaining, the listing said.

Bar area Screen grab from The Agency

“Set on a leafy quarter-acre lot, the house expands to a secluded backyard with palm trees and a tile swimming pool,” the L.A. Times said. “A wraparound deck overlooks the grounds.”

From left, Poppy Delevingne, Tallulah Harlech and Cara Delevingne attend the ELLE Style Awards 2014 at One Embankment on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2014, in London. (photos by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP) Jon Furniss Jon Furniss/Invision/AP

The model sisters are close and have said they’ve “been like mothers to each other,” W Magazine reported. Poppy explained that their obsession with fashion had began early on when she would play dress up with Cara.

“That grew into this insane fascination: I would dress her up, put makeup on her, and teach her every song and dance,” Poppy said, according to W Magazine. “She became my little doll.”