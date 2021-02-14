LAPD investigating George Floyd photo captioned ‘you take my breath away’ being passed around by officers

Someone’s sick idea of a Valentine’s Day card has been circulating around the Los Angeles Police Department, officials said late Saturday night.

The twisted holiday image includes a photo of George Floyd, who died in May when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, and the caption “You take my breath away,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

It’s unclear how many officers shared the card or where it originated, LAPD said in a statement.

The officer who initiated a formal complaint will be interviewed Monday.

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present,” the department said. “The department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Captain Jay Mastick of the Harbor Patrol Division said in an email to staff that he was “disgusted” by the post.

“I ask that you maintain your professionalism and use judicious restraint while posting online because it will ultimately reflect on you and your position with the Department,” he wrote.

Chief Michael Moore also told the Times that the department is investigating two Instagram accounts, including one called the “Blue Line Mafia,” that may be linked to LAPD employees.

It’s unclear if the Instagram accounts are related to the Floyd image.