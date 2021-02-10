A yogurt-covered fruit snack recall hits Florida, Texas, California, 13 other states

Sprouts Vanilla-Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries FDA

Sprouts Farmers Market Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries got recalled in 16 states in another instance of maladroit packaging endangering people with food allergies.

In explaining the ninth such recall of the year, manufacturer Hickory Harvest Foods’ FDA-posted recall notice said simply, “...it was discovered that product containing almonds may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds.”

And, depending on the harshness of one’s almond allergy, this could be an annoyance or lethal.

This covers 12-ounce bags with a best by date of 5/28/21 on the top right corner of the package’s backside and UPC code No. 646670463778. They went to Sprouts Farmers Market stores in Florida, California, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, Nevada and Utah between June 2, 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021.

Consumers who feel the need can return the cranberries to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Hickory Harvest Foods at 330-644-6266, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time.