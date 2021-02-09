Minnesota shooting suspect had threatened ‘mass shooting’ of hospital in 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — Gregory Paul Ulrich dreamed of getting revenge on the doctors and medical staff who had "tortured" him, records show.

In October 2018, the 67-year-old was calling his former doctor three times a day, threatening mass shooting, to blow things up and other revenge scenarios, according to a Buffalo, Minnesota, Police Department report.

"I believe Mr. Ulrich is a high threat to society and himself," the doctor told police at the time.

More than two years later, Ulrich has been arrested in connection to a shooting and seriously injuring five people at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.

After the 2018 incident, Ulrich was taken to an emergency room for an evaluation. His complaints appeared to stem from a series of back surgeries and medications he was taken afterward, police said.

He threatened four Allina facilities, with Buffalo first on the list, and said he wanted to make it "big and sensational so that it makes an impact," the report states.

Allina medical staff believed Ulrich might act on the threats and filed paperwork barring them from the medical campus, which police delivered to his home. Ulrich was charged with violating the restraining order at the Buffalo clinic in November 2018. That case was dismissed last year after he was found mentally incompetent, records show.