Sen. Josh Hawley’s wife files criminal complaint over protest outside couple’s Washington, DC, home: report

The wife of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the leader of a protest outside the couple’s suburban Washington, D.C., home last month.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, magistrate decided there was probable cause to charge protest leader Patrick Young of Washington, D.C., with a misdemeanor for “violating the tranquility of a home,” ABC News reported.

The summons, which Young denies knowing about, came after Erin Hawley complained that leftist protesters frightened her and the couple’s newborn child while GOP Sen. Josh Hawley was out of town on Jan. 4.

“Based on a citizen, the magistrate issued a summons for a defendant for a violation of Virginia Code 18.2-419 (picketing or disrupting tranquility of home),” a Vienna, Virginia, police spokesman told ABC.

Erin Hawley also asserted the protesters vandalized their property, but the judge apparently found no grounds for that complaint.

ShutdownDC, the group that organized the protest, called it outrageous that a summons was issued. Police on the scene found no evidence of any crime and called the rally a harmless “minor event.”

A crowd of about two dozen people attended the rally outside the Hawleys’ home to protest the Republican senator’s support for overturning the presidential election.

Erin Hawley was home with the couple’s newborn baby while Josh Hawley was back in their home state of Missouri.

The protesters chanted and knocked on the door claiming they wanted to deliver a message about the unconstitutionality of his actions.

Erin Hawley says she was frightened and called police. At the time, cops found nothing amiss and said the crowd dispersed without incident.

Josh Hawley angrily blasted “antifa scum” for scaring his wife. Two days later, Hawley was pictured pumping his fist in encouragement as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.

Even after the Capitol riot, Josh Hawley voted against accepting the results of the election from some states that Trump lost.

Josh Hawley now faces calls to resign for inciting the crowd, but he has refused to apologize or step down.