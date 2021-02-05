National
‘Schitt’s Creek’ mansion on market for $12.8 million in Canada. Take a look
“You know what, David?” explained Alexis Rose, played by Annie Murphy, as she argued with her brother, played by Dan Levy, over which bed she was going to take in the tiny, cockroach motel they suddenly found themselves living in after being booted from the mansion they called home. “You get murdered first for once.”
While the Canadian hit television show “Schitt’s Creek” famously revolved around a rich family living in a roadside motel after being cast out of their rich existence by the government, fans will remember the Rose family’s stunning mansion — you know, the one that was seized by feds during the pilot episode.
The estate, known as the “La Belle Mansion” is on the market for $12.8 million, multiple news outlets report.
Right in time for awards season.
The mansion popped up on the market in November 2020, according to CBR.com, shortly after the owner of the motel used in all six seasons of the hit show announced that it was being put on the market.
The mansion is a 24,000-square-foot estate that has 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, billiard room, wine cellar, home theater and, count them, two pools. Along with appearing in the pilot episode, it can also be seen in the holiday flashback episode and according to CBC.ca, the mansion was inspired by the Sistine Chapel.
Eagle-eyed TV fans will also recognize La Belle from other hit series, such as Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and the Hulu series “11.22.63,” CBR.com reported.
Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons, from 2015-2020, and received critical acclaim throughout its run. During the 72nd Primetime Emmys, the final season swept all seven major comedy awards, including all four acting categories for Murphy, Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Eugene Levy.
