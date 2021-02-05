NFL star DeAndre Hopkins snags posh desert mansion for $5.1 million. Take a look around

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ new pad is in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had plenty to celebrate during the 2020 season. Fresh off a new contract he negotiated, he went out and dropped $5.1 million on a posh desert mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, multiple news outlets reported.

Foyer Screen grab from Realtor.com

The six-bedroom, seven-bath custom estate is an amazing marvel in modern architecture and sprawls across 12,000 square feet. According to Realtor.com, the design was inspired by Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Glenn Murcutt, who designed “some of Australia’s most innovative and environmentally sensitive buildings over a long career.”

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Sports Illustrated, the receiver’s new place has views of the CamelBack Mountains and “floor-to-ceiling glass windows” that peer out onto a full-length 25-meter lap pool nestled in the backyard.

Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

Even with the floor-to-ceiling windows, privacy is maintained, the listing said. “Natural light was important to the owners,” Realtor.com said. “Extensive sun and light patterns were analyzed and used to determine home orientation, placement of skylights and roofline design to optimize natural light transmission without excessive overexposure and minimal thermal impact.”

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP

Hopkins was a standout at Clemson University and helped the Tigers win the ACC Championship Game in 2011. The South Carolina native was selected by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 27th pick. In 2020, Houston traded Hopkins to the Cardinals and in September, he signed a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension.