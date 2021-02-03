‘Borderline tolerable’ cat seeking ‘jerk’ owner, Ohio rescue says. ‘She is not cute’

A “not cute and lovable” cat named Creature is seeking a new home, according to Ohio’s One of a Kind Pet Rescue. One of a Kind Pet Rescue

If you’re a jerk, an Ohio pet rescue has the perfect four-legged companion for you.

But let’s face it, One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron urged in a Facebook post last week, Creature is “not cute and lovable.” Most days, she’s only “borderline tolerable.”

Despite that, Creature needs a home. The 6-year-old black cat who was found as a stray has likely been on her own for most of her life, the pet rescue said.

“She can’t stand affection and really thinks we are all just the annoying source of her food. But that may change in a home. Or it may not,” the pet rescue wrote. “She may be a good hunter . Either way, we would like a comfy home for her. If you are jerk maybe the two of you would get along?”

One of a Kind Pet Rescue further said Creature “definitely doesn’t care for human affection” and could be best suited as a barn cat.

If you’re that jerk interested in adopting Creature, contact the rescue at Adoption@oneofakindpets.com.