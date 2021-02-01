New Hampshire church from 1800s converted into house on market for $500K. Take a look

The gorgeous house is on the market for $499,000 Screen grab from Realtor.com

An open-concept home in that was converted from a historic church built in 1850 is now on the market for $499,000 , the listing on Realtor.com said.

Exterior of house Screen grab from Realtor.com

The building in the picturesque town of Sutton, New Hampshire is rich in history, according to Special Finds.

“Every Sunday horse-drawn buggies carried families to church,” the website said. “Attendance was mandatory, no matter the mood. Bibles in the laps. Hymnals in hands. Voices in song. Neighbors and friends. This amazing 1800’s converted church has served as a gathering place for many over the years. No longer a church, her history carries on as a beautiful, modern home, of which you can be a part.”

Open floor plan Screen grab from Realtor.com

Inside, potential buyers are introduced to an open floor plan in what was once called “the grand hall,” with the living, dining and eating space. The kitchen features new quartz counter tops and plenty of storage space.

Two bedrooms are on the first floor of the home with a roomy primary suite complete with three closets, and an over-sized bathroom with a double vanity on the second floor.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The third floor “post and beam bonus room with a pull rope to ring the operable bell,” the listing says.

Upstairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house also has stained glass windows to keep the church-like feel.