Climber sets off rockslide that sweeps him past friends to his death, CA officials say

A climber died Saturday after stepping on a rock and triggering a rockslide that swept him past two others 95 feet in Deimos Canyon, Death Valley officials say. Death Valley National Park

A climber stepped on a loose rock and triggered a rockslide that killed him, Death Valley National Park officials said.

Justin Ibershoff, a 38-year-old canyoneer, died Saturday as he was going down the Deimos Canyon with six of his friends, the National Park Service said in a Monday news release.

Demios Canyon is steep, according to a canyoneering website. It’s not recommended for people who are uncomfortable with heights or are worried about crumbling rock under their feet.

Ibershoff and his group knew the route and had descended the canyon multiple times before, according to the National Park Service. They were all “very experienced” canyoneers.

“The incident occurred while Ibershoff was descending a steep, rocky slope to the top of the third rappel anchor,” park officials said. “He apparently stepped on a rock that moved, triggering a rockslide that swept him past two companions and over the edge of the 95-foot-tall dry fall.”

Ibershoff’s friends were able to use an emergency locator beacon to call officials for help. They sent information by text to emergency responders, according to the National Park Service.

“After assessing Mr. Ibershoff’s condition, the group continued down the canyon due to continuing active rock fall,” the Park Service said. “Inyo County search-and-rescue (SAR) and Death Valley park rangers were assisted by helicopters from California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.”

Rescue crews reached Ibershoff by helicopter hours after the rockslide and found him dead, park officials said. His body was recovered the next day.