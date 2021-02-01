Rick Snyder, other Flint defendants begin to fight new charges

DETROIT — Using various legal tactics, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and other defendants in the Flint water crisis case are now battling back against a raft of serious charges against them filed by the state's chief law enforcement officer.

Snyder’s legal team is trying to get his case thrown out because the former Republican governor argues he was charged in the wrong place. The misdemeanor charges for alleged willful neglect of duty were filed in Flint’s Genesee County, but they should have been brought in Lansing, where Snyder worked in the governor’s office, according to a motion filed Jan. 25.

The discrepancy is “a fatal and incurable flaw,” Snyder’s lawyer, Brian Lennon, wrote in a brief attached to the motion.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office charged Snyder and eight other officials with a total of 42 misdemeanor and felony counts earlier this month as part of a wide-ranging criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis.

All nine defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Snyder’s lawyer also is also raising questions about how evidence in the case was handled.

Lennon in court papers argues that the investigation into Snyder may be flawed because prosecutors did not use an outside team to review evidence first to protect a defendant's attorney-client privilege. In a motion filed Jan. 20, Lennon attached an email from Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who is leading the Flint investigation, in which she acknowledged that a “taint team” was not used.

Prosecutors sometimes use taint teams — often made up of other prosecutors uninvolved in the case — to review and segregate privileged information. The process, which is not required, is viewed as a safety precaution to get in front of any legal challenges into the gathering of evidence.

Nessel spokeswoman Courtney Covington said that responses will be made in court to the legal challenges from Snyder and other defendants.

Snyder is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 23 for a pretrial hearing.

Snyder’s former chief of staff, Jarrod Agen, also wants his felony perjury charge dismissed because it was filed in the wrong place.

Agen is accused of lying during interview testimony he gave in February 2017 to a special assistant attorney general. His indictment lists Flint as the location of the offense. But Agen gave the testimony in Lansing, according to a motion to dismiss filed Friday. Furthermore, the indictment lacks constitutionally required information about the false statement, or statements, he allegedly made, the motion argues.

“The bare and patently defective indictment violates our client’s basic Constitutional rights by failing to provide any facts, details, or context,” Agen’s lawyer, Charlie Spies, said in a statement. “Equally egregious, the one-man Genesee County grand jury had no jurisdiction to investigate and charge our client because our client’s willing and truthful testimony took place outside of Genesee County four years ago.”

Agen’s motion to dismiss will be heard in Genesee County Circuit Court on March 1.

Another defendant, former Flint public works director Howard Croft, wants to disqualify the judge in his case.

District Judge William Crawford II should not be able to hear Croft’s case because Crawford is a resident, property owner and employee in Flint and, therefore, could be viewed as a victim of the charges against Croft, according to Croft's lawyers.

Crawford also could benefit from a settlement in the ongoing Flint water crisis civil case, in which Croft is a defendant. A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a proposed $641-million partial settlement of civil lawsuits against the state of Michigan and other defendants for the lead poisoning of Flint's drinking water supply — in what would be the largest class-action settlement in state history.

Croft is expected to be back in court next week, on Feb. 8, on a separate motion to obtain a grand jury transcript.