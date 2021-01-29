Christian school expels 8-year-old girl over ‘crush,’ Oklahoma mom says

Chloe Shelton was expelled from Rejoice Christian Schools in Oklahoma after telling another girl she had a crush on her, according to her mother. Delanie Shelton

An Oklahoma mother said she felt “betrayed” by her children’s Christian school when her second-grade daughter was expelled for having a “crush” on another girl.

Delanie Shelton said she was called to Rejoice Christian School in Owasso — a northern suburb of Tulsa —Jan. 21 to pick up her daughter over a playground “incident.”

It wasn’t bullying or teasing, but rather a “crush” that got 8-year-old Chloe in trouble, according to her mother, who said the girl simply told another girl on the playground she has a crush on her.

“The vice principal asked me how I feel about girls liking girls and I told her that I see no issue with it,” Shelton told McClatchy News. “The principal told me they would be talking to the superintendent and that the superintendent would be calling me.”

The superintendent informed the family the next day they would be “ending their partnership with our family,” Shelton said. Chloe, as well as her 5-year-old brother who attended the school, were both expelled.

“I asked for specifics, to which I was told that my ‘beliefs’ do not line up with theirs,” the mom said. “I asked him to have a sit down meeting with our family to which he refused and said there was ‘nothing more to be discussed.’ I told him that my beliefs had nothing to do with my children’s education. He scoffed and say, ‘Oh, but they do.’”

Rejoice Christian Schools, located about 20 miles northeast of Tulsa, did not respond to a request for a comment by McClatchy News. Superintendent Joel Pepin cited the school’s student handbook and policy to Fox 23 and said he could not comment on the matter.

Founded in 1992, Rejoice Christian School describes its vision as a school “that provides students with excellence in education and strength in character so that students will be spiritually, intellectually, physically, and socially equipped to impact their community and the world for Christ.”

The school’s handbook was not available on its website.

Shelton said she has not heard from the school since the expulsions. Chloe — whose interests include entertainer Jojo Siwa, her new puppy, basketball, cheer and soccer — will transfer to a new school along with her brother.

“I was heartbroken, betrayed, angry and hurt,” Shelton said. “My daughter asked me, ‘Why are they doing this to us, mommy?’”

Chloe is feeling better a week after the incident, her mother said, and she is “excited for a fresh start.”

Residents in the neighborhood across from the school told Fox 23 they will post signs in their lawn Saturday in support of Chloe.