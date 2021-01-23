Teacher who made Sanders’ mittens says they are no longer on hand

Winter shoppers smitten with the mittens that Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to President Joe Biden’s inauguration could be hard-pressed to get their paws into similar cozy gloves made by a Vermont school teacher.

Jen Ellis, who teaches second grade at Westford Elementary School in the northern reaches of the Green Mountain State, gifted Sanders his brown-and-white mittens after she made them in 2016.

But Ellis said Wednesday that she’s out of stock as she faced down a surge of interest generated by the liberal lawmaker’s much-memed inauguration outfit.

“Thanks for all the interest in Bernie’s mittens!” Ellis, 42, wrote on her long-dormant Twitter account. “It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I’m so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale.”

She pointed mitten-hunters in the direction of Etsy, an online marketplace awash in home-crafted clothing.

The mittens, which Sanders, I-Vt., paired with a frumpy dark jacket and a disposable mask on Biden’s big day, were made from wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles.

On Saturday evening, Ellis offered a shot of hope to those seeking her mittens. “I have heard your requests, and I am happy to tell you that I am making just a few more mittens today and tonight to be auctioned off for good causes,” she tweeted.

She indicated that more details would be forthcoming on MSNBC on Sunday morning.

But after requests rolled in by the hundreds, some people’s hands seem likely to remain wanting.

“I hate to disappoint people, but the mittens, they’re one-of-a-kind and they’re unique and sometimes in this world, you just can’t get everything you want,” she told Jewish Insider this week, sounding quite like a classroom ins