Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. Now she’s one of 12 people Biden follows

President Joe Biden made Chrissy Teigen one of the 12 people he follows on his @POTUS Twitter account. Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s official @POTUS Twitter account follows White House staff members, his wife, and ... Chrissy Teigen?

Teigen — the model, TV show personality, cookbook author and wife to singer John Legend — now has another claim to fame. She’s the only person not affiliated with the White House who Biden is following on Twitter.

Biden follows first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff. He also follows eight accounts associated with his job as president. Then there’s Teigen.

Before getting the Inauguration Day follow, Teigen pleaded to the new president.

“Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen said on Wednesday hours before the inauguration.

Teigen has often been outspoken against former President Donald Trump, leading to her getting blocked on Twitter by him. She was blocked by the now-suspended @RealDonaldTrump account in 2017, according to screenshots from Grazia Magazine.

Her wish for a follow was fulfilled Wednesday and she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!” Teigen said in her initial post. “My heart, oh my God. Lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets.”

Teigen was in Washington, D.C. this week, as Legend performed during Wednesday night’s “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.