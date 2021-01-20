Judge says eventual Smollett trial should avoid ‘collateral’ matters as preparations accelerate

CHICAGO — In an unexpectedly busy pretrial hearing Wednesday, attorneys in the Jussie Smollett case sparred over potential evidence ranging from an ex-police superintendent’s scandals to the guns found in the apartment of two key witnesses — all before having filed any formal requests to admit or exclude that evidence.

The speed came at the behest of Judge James Linn, who took attorneys through some 25 disputed pieces of possible evidence before ultimately making very few final decisions about what could be allowed at trial.

The unusual procedure was a way to give everyone “some guidance on where we are,” Linn said.

Given the pandemic-induced shutdown of the court system, and a looming backlog of felony cases, it is unclear when Smollett could stand trial on the charges he orchestrated a phony hate crime attack on himself two years ago.

In general, Linn said, the evidence at trial should center on what actually happened the night Smollett said he was attacked, not on “collateral” matters such as the lead-up to, and fallout from, the dismissal of Smollett’s initial charges.

Tina Glandian, one of Smollett’s attorneys, argued extensively that “the existence and what happened in prior proceedings and dismissal of charges is crucial.”

The defense team didn’t want to rule out potentially putting former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, and ex-Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the stand to talk about their involvement and their prior public statements in the case.

But Linn seemed skeptical.

“If you’re telling me you intend to put Kimberly Foxx, the state’s attorney of Cook County ... on the witness stand, I would need an offer of proof,” he said. “Things that happened with the way they handled the original prosecution, again, that’s not part of the trial in this case.”

While little was resolved with finality at the hearing, Smollett’s defense offered a clearer view of their theory of the case: The two brothers who told police Smollett paid them to participate in the phony attack in fact attacked Smollett outright, along with at least one other collaborator, they said. They were then pressured to make up a story that would get them out of custody and out of trouble, the defense alleged.

At the end of the rollicking hearing, Linn asked attorneys to give him “offers of proof” with more details about why they wanted to introduce certain pieces of evidence. It was unclear whether those would be filed publicly, or whether attorneys would ultimately file the traditional public paperwork outlining their requests to admit or exclude evidence.

A special Cook County grand jury indicted Smollett in February 2019 on six counts of disorderly conduct alleging he orchestrated the attack on himself.

Those charges were abruptly dropped about a month after they were announced, with scant explanation from prosecutors.

After much public outcry and confusion, Toomin appointed veteran attorney Dan Webb as special prosecutor to investigate the Smollett matter. Webb and his team subsequently convened the special grand jury that brought up Smollett on his new case last year.