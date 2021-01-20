News briefs

3 Supreme Court justices skip Biden inauguration due to coronavirus concerns

The Supreme Court’s three oldest justices did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Justices Stephen G. Breyer, 82; Clarence Thomas, 72, and Samuel A. Alito Jr., 70, did not join their colleagues at the Capitol for the historic day.

“They elected not to attend the inauguration ceremony in light of the public health risks posed by the COVID pandemic,” said Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg in an email.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. carried out his duty of administering the oath of office to Biden. Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath to Vice President Kamala Harris.

All nine Supreme Court justices typically attend inaugurations, sitting behind the outgoing administration members. Several have opted out of attending past presidents’ annual State of the Union speeches. Notably, former President Donald Trump also opted not to attend the inauguration.

The Supreme Court building has been closed to the public for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams resigned Wednesday at the request of President Joe Biden as the new administration sought to make a clean break from former President Donald Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams, whose reputation suffered by his association with Trump’s mercurial leadership, sought to take the high road on the way out the door as the nation’s top doctor.

“I hope in 2021 and beyond, we can focus more on what unites us, and rise above what divides us,” said Adams, who was the second Black man in history to serve as surgeon general. “Americans working together can overcome any obstacle or adversary.”

Biden’s transition team informed Adams that the incoming president planned to ask for his resignation as soon as Wednesday.

The new administration wants to signal a completely new approach to fighting the pandemic after more than 400,000 Americans died on Trump’s watch.

Adams sought to defend his role as a public face of Trump’s failed policies, which included dramatically downplaying the danger of the virus to refusing to call on Americans to take common-sense health precautions.

“I sought to communicate the rapidly evolving science on this deadly adversary, and arm people with the knowledge and tools they needed to stay safe,” Adams wrote. “I was always sincere in my efforts to speak to everyday Americans, and address the terrible health inequities this virus exposed.”

Adams is an anesthesiologist and former Indiana health commissioner who is a close ally of former Vice President Mike Pence.

The National Rifle Association of America is “not afraid” of a lawsuit threatening it with dissolution in New York and is prepared to proceed with the legal battle despite its bankruptcy filing, a lawyer for the group said in court.

The gun rights group is “not in any way attempting to escape regulatory supervision,” Patrick Neligan, the NRA’s bankruptcy attorney, said in its first Chapter 11 hearing Wednesday. “It’s simply false” that the NRA is running away from the litigation in New York, he said.

When the NRA filed for bankruptcy on Friday, it said in a statement the Chapter 11 filing would facilitate its plans of “dumping New York” and exiting its “toxic political environment.” Wayne LaPierre, the NRA’s chief executive officer, said in a letter the same day, “We are leaving the state of an attorney general who, just a few months ago, vowed to put us out of business through an abuse of legal and regulatory power.”

The New York attorney general’s office is “very concerned” about the statements, James Sheehan, chief of the state’s charities bureau, said in the hearing, which was held by videoconference. Attorney General Letitia James has sued the NRA for fraud, and the NRA plans to argue for dismissal of that lawsuit on Thursday in New York State Court.

Rather than escape the New York litigation, the bankruptcy filing is a way to “centralize” a multitude of current and potential lawsuits the NRA is facing, Neligan said. He cited a wrongful death lawsuit, insurance litigation and actions from various state agencies.

“It’s become increasingly evident that the NRA, like many other companies that have previously filed for Chapter 11, needed the breathing spell that Chapter 11 provides,” Neligan said.

CAIRO — At least 43 people have drowned after a Europe-bound migrant boat capsized off Libya, the United Nations migration agency said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in bad sea conditions on Tuesday after the boat set sail from the Libyan coastal city of Zwara, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Ten people were rescued and taken to the Mediterranean shore, the agency said.

The survivors reported that those who perished were all men from West African countries, IOM said. It is not clear yet how many people were on board the boat.

Libya has become a major transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe by sea since chaos erupted in the North African country after the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

For years, the UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that migrants in Libya risk torture, sexual abuse and human trafficking.

The IOM Wednesday warned that the situation for migrants and refugees in Libya remains extremely precarious.

"Arbitrary arrests and arbitrary detention in the direst of conditions continue. Many are victimized and exploited by traffickers and smugglers, held for ransom, tortured, and abused," the agency said in a statement.

