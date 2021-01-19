News briefs

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, police dog and suspect are dead after a shootout Monday night in Sacramento, California.

Around 10 p.m., deputies pulled over a vehicle they suspected was involved in some burglaries, sheriff’s officials said. The driver became uncooperative and fled, eventually crashing his car into a curb inside the Cal Expo complex, where the California State Fair is held.

He refused to exit the car, even after deputies shot beanbag rounds into the back window, according to sheriff’s officials.

The deputies tried sending a dog named Riley through the window. Shots rang out from inside the car, striking Riley and two deputies, sheriff’s officials said.

Adam Gibson, 31, who had been on the force for six years and was the father of a 9-month-old baby, died in the shootout, as did Riley. The second deputy, 43, was taken to a trauma center and is in serious but stable condition.

The driver was hit by gunfire as multiple deputies shot back at him and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gibson, who also is survived by his wife, Rachel, served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps, sheriff’s officials said. Riley was 5 years old and had worked as a K9 officer for three years.

“It’s tragic,” Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told local reporters. “I try to find the right thing to say ... there’s really nothing. I’m just trying to fight back tears, like everyone else.”

Jones said there is no reason to believe the incident was a planned attack or ambush. The suspect was on active parole, sheriff’s officials said, without naming him or offering other details about him.

The use of deadly force by the deputies will be investigated internally by the sheriff’s office, while the Sacramento Police Department will investigate other aspects of the incident.

The Sacramento Bee identified the suspect as Robert Stephen Calderon.

— Los Angeles Times

SEATTLE — The state Department of Ecology has denied a request for a shoreline permit required to build a $2 billion Kalama methanol plant that would export the chemical to China.

The permit rejection is a serious setback for a project that would be one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest industrial users of natural gas — the feedstock for methanol — and has generated intense controversy since first proposed back in 2014.

Critics have attacked the NW Innovation Works project as a major new source of Pacific Northwest greenhouse gas emissions that would pollute for decades into a future when the imperatives of climate change call for cutting back such pollution.

And Laura Watson, the director of the Ecology Department, cited greenhouse gas emissions from the plant as a reason for rejecting the permit.

“I want to be very clear that a project that would increase greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 5 million (metric) tons annually would not benefit the environment …” Watson said. “At most, this project would be less harmful than potential alternatives.”

The plant’s developers have said the project would help displace coal-based methanol in China that produces far more carbon emissions per gallon of product, and thus would be a net benefit in the global struggle to curb this pollution.

— The Seattle Times

MOSCOW — Leading Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has apparently been detained in an infamous detention center in Moscow just days after his return to the country from Germany.

Navalny was taken to the Matrosskaya Tishina (Sailor's Silence) detention center on Monday evening, a spokesman for the Public Monitoring Commission rights group in Moscow wrote in his Telegram channel.

The prison is known for a series of unexplained deaths, including that of the lawyer Sergei Magnitsky in 2009.

Russian authorities have not commented on the whereabouts of the 44-year-old opposition member, who was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening immediately after his arrival.

According to the commission spokesperson, Navalny is doing relatively well in detention. He is "happy to be back home" and the prison guards have so far exerted "no moral or physical pressure" on him.

Navalny, who returned from Germany where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok, was sentenced to 30 days of pretrial detention at a controversial snap trial on Monday.

He is alleged to have violated probation requirements in a previous criminal case. Navalny and his team criticized the process as a politically motivated attempt to silence him.

— dpa, Berlin

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's opposition began gathering Tuesday for a protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is accused of raising campaign funds illegally from outside the country.

Authorities beefed up security by deploying thousands of police and troops in the capital Islamabad ahead of the protest in front of the country's main election office.

An alliance of opposition parties are pushing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide on a 6-year-old complaint against Khan for raising funds from the United States.

Legal experts said Khan's party could face a ban for undermining the country's security for accepting funds from abroad and not maintaining the trail of donors for the 2013 elections.

A close aide, who later broke ranks with Khan, lodged a complaint in 2014 with the ECP over his fundraising, saying the money might have been sent to Pakistan illegally.

The ECP has been shying away from announcing the decision for years despite several inquiries.

Khan's party last week had admitted raising the campaign funds, but blamed illegalities on its "unspecified" agents in the US.

"What Khan did by getting money illegally is a national crime," said Ahsan Iqbal, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif, whose party will be protesting.

"He deserves punishment for that. ... We would not tolerate any further delay in verdict against him and his party."

— dpa, Berlin