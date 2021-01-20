Adult film star Mia Malkova buys stunning Oregon castle for $4 million. Take a look

Adult star Mia Malkova paid $3.9 million for her new Oregon castle. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s easier to handle staying at home during a global pandemic when you live in a castle – at least that’s what adult film star Mia Malkova can now say.

Malkova, who has a whopping 7.4 million followers on Instagram, purchased a Portland, Oregon fairytale-like castle, according to the star and Realtor.com. The cost? $3.9 million.

“The fact that it’s a castle — that is my favorite part — that it is themed after a castle and has a fantasy theme. It is very eccentric,” Malkova said to the New York Post.

It’s called “Blackberry Castle” and the 13,000-square-foot estate, built in 2008, sits on six acres complete with a vineyard. Inside, the castle features a two-story library, European village-style atrium bar, home theater, full gym with a climbing wall, home spa with sauna, and an entertainer’s kitchen, according to the online listing. It has five bedrooms and five-and a-half bathrooms.

“The foyer’s floor sports a crest of arms mural, and through a heavy wood door — one of 70 that were custom built in and imported from Europe — a winding staircase is guarded by suits of armor,” the Post reported. “Above, a Michelangelo-like mural stretches across a domed ceiling.”

There’s even an indoor-outdoor meditation space called “the Oasis,” which almost looks like a relaxing bar area/restaurant.

And would it really be considered a castle if it doesn’t come with a randomly placed organ?

Malkova is also a Twitch streamer and was the subject of the 2018 documentary film “God, Sex and Truth” according to IMDb.