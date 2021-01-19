FBI searches home of Calif. far-right extremist who posted about attending the Capitol riot

LOS ANGELES – The FBI on Monday searched the Huntington Beach apartment of a far-right extremist who previously claimed to have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

FBI agents searched an apartment on Viewpoint Lane around 10 a.m., said Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. Eimiller said the search resulted in unspecified items being removed, but no arrests were made.

She did not confirm the identity of the resident of the apartment, but public records show the address is associated with prominent far-right activist Kristopher Martin, also known as Kristopher Dreww, and his hairstyling business, Hair by Kristopher Dreww. One unidentified person was at the residence and was cooperative, Eimiller said.

She said she could not disclose any further information as the search warrant is sealed.

Martin is a far-right activist and supporter of President Trump who posted videos on social media on Jan. 6, claiming to have been part of the riot at the Capitol. In a video after the Capitol invasion, which left five people dead, including one police officer, Martin appeared to brag about being part of the mob and encouraged other people to join.

"I just got back from storming the Capitol," Martin said in the video. "It was successful. For all you bitches on Facebook going crazy right now talking about it was Antifa, and saying it wasn't us, it was us. We proudly took back our Capitol."

Martin says in the video that he was in his hotel room to "get some gear on" and planned to go back, presumably to the Capitol.

"They brought the National Guard out for us. We had the ... cops running, they ran from us," Martin says. "Not because they are bitches but because they are smart.... We did it. God, it's so exhilarating!"

Martin could not be reached for comment. In an interview Jan. 9 with the Southern California News Group, Martin denied any role in the violence that took place during the riot and said he only watched from afar.

(Times staff writer Melissa Gomez contributed to this report.)