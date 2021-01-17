Conn. woman arrested in Washington D.C., charged with impersonating an officer ahead of presidential inauguration

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Capitol Police on Saturday morning arrested a Stratford, Connecticut woman after she claimed to be a police officer at an inauguration checkpoint, according to a police report.

Police said the woman, 63-year-old Linda MaGovern, drove her vehicle up to one of the checkpoints set up ahead of the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. MaGovern reportedly told police at the checkpoint that she was a police officer and a member of the president’s cabinet. She also showed the officers a Military Police Challenge Coin, according to the report.

Police then asked MaGovern to put her vehicle in park, the report says, which she did. But when an officer asked MaGovern for her driver’s license, she fled the checkpoint.

Police stopped MaGovern a short distance away and arrested her. She faces charges of impersonating a police officer, failure to obey police and fleeing police, according to police.

MaGovern was taken to a psychiatric center and a medical facility for evaluation before being taken to the police department for processing, police said. Reached by phone on Saturday, MaGovern’s family declined to comment.

MaGovern’s arrest came as tensions continued to run high in Washington, D.C., and across the country, as law enforcement braced for potential violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Law enforcement has warned that the Trump loyalists who participated in the insurrection may turn to violence again as Trump’s term in office comes to a close.

Concerns of additional rallies have pushed law enforcement across the country to step up security as Inauguration Day draws closer.

MaGovern is at least the second person police have arrested at checkpoints this weekend.

On Friday, the U.S. Capitol Police arrested a 31-year-old Virginia man who had a gun and 500 rounds of ammunition in his truck, according to The Washington Post. The man told The Post that he was lost and hadn’t meant to pull up to the checkpoint, and that he had not intentionally brought the gun with him to the city.

And on Sunday morning, city police officers arrested a 22-year-old Virginia man who police say was walking near the Capitol complex while visibly carrying a Glock 22 firearm, according to The Post.