Here’s how to watch Biden and Harris get sworn in at this week’s inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden, right, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, share a laugh during an event to announce several choices for positions in the Biden administration at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Here’s how to watch their inauguration on Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take office Wednesday, and there are a number of ways to watch the inauguration from home.

The inauguration will look different this year due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Tickets will be limited to members of the 117th Congress and one guest each, or roughly 1,000 people compared to the usual 200,000 tickets lawmakers distribute to their constituents.

Festivities surrounding the inauguration will also look different, with a televised “Celebrating America” event planned instead of some traditional, in-person events.

Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has urged Americans to avoid traveling for inauguration-related activities and has encouraged them to watch from home.

How to watch

Biden and Harris will take the oath of office at noon EST Jan. 20, the constitutionally-set Inauguration Day and time, at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. After that, the new president is expected to deliver an inaugural address.

Remote viewers can watch the inauguration on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s website or on its YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter or Twitch.

Major news networks will also broadcast the inauguration and will likely have a stream available online or on their social media pages.

The inaugural committee will then hold its primetime “Celebrating America” television event hosted by Tom Hanks from 8:30-10 p.m.

It will also be available to watch live on the inaugural committee’s social media pages and will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS, the committee says.

“The program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis,” the committee says.

How will it be different?

Inaugural events have “grown and changed” over the years but typically include a procession to the U.S. Capitol, the swearing-in ceremony and address and a luncheon, among other traditions, according to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Instead of procession this year, which typically draws crowds, Biden will receive an escort to the White House.

“Every branch of the military will be represented in the escort, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry ‘The Old Guard.’” the Presidential Inaugural Committee says.

The PIC will then host a televised “Parade Across America” that will “feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.”

“Celebrating America” will be held that evening in lieu of the traditional inaugural balls.

“Composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda of Broadway’s Hamilton will recite a classic work during the program,” the PIC says. “The artist joins Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake in the line up, performing from iconic locations across the country.”

The inauguration will also be different in that President Donald Trump will not be in attendance, making him one of the few presidents to not attend his successor’s swearing in.

Washington, D.C., has been preparing for unrest for weeks, especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob in support of Trump.

Thousands of members of the National Guard have been arriving daily in the district, with 25,000 members authorized to help provide security at the inauguration, ABC News reports. The FBI and Secret Service have also boosted security measures, according to The New York Times.