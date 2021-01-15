Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union selling California mansion. Have a look

The couple bought the Mediterranean-style mansion in 2018 for $6 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

One of Hollywood’s (and the NBA’s) most popular couples, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, have trimmed the price on their Mediterranean-style mansion in the hills of Sherman Oaks from $6.2 million to $6 million – the same price they paid for the home when they purchased it in 2018, the Los Angeles Times said.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

The former Miami Heat guard and “Bring it On” star bought a $17.9 million gem in Hidden Hills, the reason why the stunning, 8,650-square-foot mansion is on the market.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house, referred to in its Realtor.com listing as a “contemporary Mediterranean masterpiece,” offers sweeping canyon views, an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven, and wrap-around balcony.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

Inside “a wealth of windows & French doors span the home providing seamless transitions from indoor to outdoor space with an abundance of natural light,” the listing said. The five-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home also has a movie theater, wine cellar and elevator across a three-story floor plan.

Gabrielle Union, left, and husband Dwyane Wade arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Wade spent much of his NBA career with the Heat, won three championships, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, eight-time member of the All-NBA team, and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team. Union has starred in numerous hit Hollywood films and television series and won an NAACP Image Award for her role in the BET drama series “Being Mary Jane.” She is also an author and was featured on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.