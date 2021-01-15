Tourists find body in Death Valley National Park hot spring source pool, officials say

Two park visitors at Death Valley National Park discovered the body of a missing San Francisco man in the Palm Springs source pool, National Park Service said. National Park Service

Two Death Valley National Park visitors discovered a body in a hot springs source pool, the National Park Service said.

Donald Vanneman III, a 63-year-old from San Francisco, was reported missing in the park Dec. 20, the National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

“Warm Springs Campground, along with all other Death Valley National Park campgrounds, is temporarily closed due to California’s Regional Stay at Home Orders,” officials said in a news release. “The volunteer campground host noticed Mr. Vanneman’s vehicle, but was unable to find him early on December 20.”

Two park visitors discovered the man’s body in the Palm Springs source pool later that day, according to the National Park Service. The park prohibits visitors from entering the source pool.

“Bathing is normally allowed in the man-made soaking tubs, however those are currently drained and closed due to COVID restrictions,” officials said.