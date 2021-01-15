Woman trying to shoot dog strikes child inside nearby home, Mississippi police say

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot by a woman who was attempting to shoot a dog, according to Mississippi authorities.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday to reports that a child had been shot at home in Columbia, about 30 miles west of Hattiesburg.

The victim was already in route to the hospital, after which she was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Her condition was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities identified the shooter as 34-year-old Kimberly Luter, who told officers she was attempting to shoot a dog when the bullets went into a nearby home, striking the young girl inside.

It’s not clear why the woman is accused of trying to shoot a dog.

Luter was arrested and charged on suspicion of aggravated assault, deputies said. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Rkeen Antwuan Daniels, was also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after a search of Luter’s home turned up marijuana, a scale and packaging materials.

Both are expected to go before a Marion County judge next week.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. McClatchy News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.