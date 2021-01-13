Airbnb is now canceling Inauguration reservations in D.C. after banning Capitol rioters

Airbnb announced plans Wednesday to cancel all reservations in Washington D.C. during Inauguration week. Airbnb

Airbnb announced plans Wednesday to cancel all reservations in Washington D.C. during Inauguration week and prevent any new reservations from being made.

The decision from the home rental company follows guidance from the chief executives in D.C., Maryland and Virginia urging Americans not to travel to the area for the Inauguration.

The joint statement from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam asked Americans to instead participate in the Inauguration events virtually.

Guests who already have reservations in D.C. next week will be refunded in full and hosts will be reimbursed for money they would have earned, Airbnb said. President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is Jan. 20.

“Airbnb’s work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, D.C. officials, Metro Police and Members of Congress throughout this week,” Airbnb stated. “In particular, Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration.”

Some Airbnb hosts were attempting to turn away possible rioters from renting out their units during Inauguration week, the Washington Post reported.

Bowser has already declared a state of emergency in the district through Jan. 21 and said she is “extremely worried” about the Jan. 20 event, McClatchy News reported.

Her concern follows last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which turned violent and resulted in five deaths. Dozens of law enforcement officers were injured and dozens of arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced it is banning all individuals who were involved in criminal activity from the riot. Furthermore, it is reviewing all reservations in the D.C. area and will ban people “associated with a hate group.”

It also outlined several other steps it is making for its “Capitol Safety Plan,” including additional security checks.

Several individuals have already been banned this week from Airbnb, the company said.

“We are aware of reports emerging (Tuesday) afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration,” Airbnb said Wednesday. “We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community.”