Bewitching California megamansion to hit market for nearly $350 million. Take a look

It’s been eight years in the making, but finally, the world is about to be introduced to “The One,” a stunning megamansion that graces the hills of one of Los Angeles’ most posh neighborhoods, Bel Air.

And it will be at a discount.

The mansion’s interior, with all of its 105,000 square feet, was a cloak-and-dagger operation, Architectural Digest reported, a secret to the outside world until developer Nile Niami was ready to introduce the magnificence that is the inside to the public – along with its discounted price tag of around $340 million.

In a 2015 interview with GQ magazine, Niami described the vision of the finished mansion that included five swimming pools, a casino, a nightclub and a lounge with jellyfish tanks in lieu of walls and ceilings.

“We have a very specific client in mind,” said Niami to GQ. “Someone who already has a $100 million yacht and has seven houses all over the world, in London and Dubai and wherever.”

At the time, Niami told GQ that the mansion, designed by architect Paul McClean, would come with a $500 million price, a number that has shifted, reported Dirt.

“In keeping with the interior revisions, the asking price has received a big haircut,” Dirt said. “Although the exact number hasn’t been officially released, and the agents involved remain cagey, rumors say the modified ask is ‘only’ now about $340 million, a nod to budget reductions and reality. That more sober number is a boon for Niami, who has faced recent financial woes, including foreclosure proceedings on other projects, per previous reports.”

“This project felt exciting and simultaneously intimidating,” said McClean to Architectural Digest.

The ginormous estate has a reported 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms, a 5,500-square-foot primary suite, a 30-car garage, a bowling alley, a spa level, a 30-seat movie theater and a philanthropy wing with floating pods overlooking Los Angeles.

The final word on the mansion is split, according to Dirt.

“Opinions remain divided about architectural merits of “The One,” Dirt said. “Some say the futuristic style will stand the test of time. Others claim it looks more like a swollen asylum or hospital — or a rigidly geometric residential white elephant, for that matter.”