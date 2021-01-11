Former L.A. Dodgers All-Star Yasiel Puig sells California home for $2.7M. Take a look

Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig unloads Encino house for $2.7 million Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s been a heavy minute since free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it appears he has cut a real estate tie with the state of California. His Encino home, which went on the market in February 2020 with a listing price of $3.2 million, sold in November for $2,746,00 – a 14% discount, according to Realtor.com.

The house, a 5,279-square-foot estate, is located near Highway 101 and Ventura Boulevard. The property is guarded by a gate at the end of the driveway and is suitable for “the discerning buyer that demands privacy,” Realtor.com said.

The main floor of the five bedroom, four-and-a-half bath house showcases an elegant living room with expansive windows that allow natural light to bounce off the hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen, butler’s pantry, guest suite, office and even an interior courtyard.

Courtyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

Upstairs is the massive primary suite with a tray ceiling and a huge private terrace that overlooks the pool area in the backyard.

Primary bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

This isn’t the only home Puig had in his pocket: the free agent outfielder also has a house in Sherman Oaks he purchased for/ $1.8 million along with a house in Avondale, Arizona, and two others in Miami-Dade County, Realtor said.

In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Yasiel Puig watches his ball after hitting the game-winning RBI-single in the 10th inning in a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP

Puig, nicknamed “The Wild Horse,” spent a majority of his career with the Dodgers where he holds the title of all-time leader in postseason appearances with 58. In 2018, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds where he played for only a quarter of a season before being traded in a three-team transaction, resulting in Puig going to Cleveland.