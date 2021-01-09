As Austin hospitals fill, Convention Center being prepared as COVID-19 care site

AUSTIN, Texas — As new cases of COVID-19 and hospital admissions reach record levels, the city of Austin and Travis County were working Saturday to open the Austin Convention Center as an an alternate care site for patients.

In a news release Saturday, officials said the facility will admit patients who need lesser care to alleviate the number of patients at local hospitals. Patients with high-level of care needs including intensive care will remain at hospitals.

"We have been sounding the alarm for weeks that our situation was worsening,” said Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority, in a statement. “Our hospitals and intensive care units are filling up and deaths continue to rise throughout Central Texas."

The convention center will be prepared to take COVID-19 patients as soon as staffing is in place, according to Saturday's news release. The Travis County Medical Society, which represents 4,000 physicians, on Thursday called on qualified doctors to temporarily work as inpatient physicians for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients during the surge.

On Wednesday, local leaders discussed transforming the convention center into a field hospital. Escott had said projections showed local intensive care units reaching full capacity with COVID-19 patients by Jan. 15 or sooner, as transmissions from Christmas and New Years celebrations appear in current data.

Jason Pickett, alternate health authority for Austin-Travis County said in a statement the activation of the care center means officials believe it is inevitable that Central Texas hospitals will be overwhelmed.

“When we exceed capacity, we will do so not only for COVID patients, but for all individuals needing hospital care in this community. We need this community to take substantial steps now to avoid a catastrophic surge,” Pickett said.

The convention center was first staged as a field hospital that could accommodate up to 1,500 coronavirus patients in summer 2020, after a major surge in coronavirus cases. It has since been on standby and has not taken any patients.

Once the first patient is accepted at the center, the facility will be staffed by doctors and medical personnel 24 hours a day. Patients will be referred to the site by hospital staff, and the decision to transfer a patient to the convention center will be based on criteria established by physicians and hospital staff, the city's statement said.

Cases of COVID-19 in the area continue to reach record levels. On Friday, Austin area health officials reported record numbers of active coronavirus cases in the county -- 6,055. The area also reached a record high of the seven-day average of new hospital admissions for the fifth day in a row at 89. The seven-day average of new cases also increased to 608, beating the previous record set Thursday.

In recent weeks, Escott warned of escalating cases and reduced hospital capacity, urging residents to not gather with people outside of their household over the holiday. He also said Wednesday that Austin Public Health officials have done everything in their power to encourage local residents to stay home and only leave for essential activities, but it hasn't been enough.

In the Saturday statement, Escott again encouraged residents to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“You must take simple actions today to stop this from worsening," Escott said. "Stay home if you can. If you must leave home, wear a mask, practice proper hand hygiene, stay six feet apart from others, and do not gather with someone you do not live with. The whole region must act now."