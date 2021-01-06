Evacuations at multiple buildings at U.S. Capitol complex amid DC protests

Capitol Hill staffers were asked to evacuate Wednesday amid protests over voter certification, according to reports. Screengrab from Sarah Ferris on Twitter

Capitol Police have evacuated staffers from the Madison and Cannon buildings at the U.S. Capitol complex amid protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The evacuations from the buildings come amid protests over Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote. Inside the chamber has remained calm.

Video posted to Twitter shows protesters breaching the Capitol and fighting to get through police.

No other information has been released.