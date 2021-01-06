National
10,500 cans of spray paint have been recalled. The bottom can come off and bring pain
Pressurized spray paint cans should push paint out of the top, not backfire out of the bottom. That’s why 10,500 cans of Rust-Oleum Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray got recalled Wednesday.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.”
Rust-Oleum knows about this happening six times, once causing injury to the user.
This covers 20-ounce silver cans with a silver cap, product No. 7584838 and batch code No. H0304A, both of which are on either the top or the bottom of the can.
Rust-Oleum is taking the economic hit on this, offering refunds and directions on disposing of the cans to customers who contact them at 800-908-4050, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time or via email at recall@rustoleum.com.
