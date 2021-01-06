Could the Georgia runoffs go to a recount? Here’s what it would take

Election workers at the Fulton County Georgia elections warehouse check in voting machine memory cards that store ballots following the Senate runoff election in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) AP

Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are leading by thin margins Wednesday morning for two U.S. Senate seats. So is a recount possible?

Ossoff leads Republican Sen. David Perdue by 16,370 votes with 98% of votes tallied, according to the Associated Press. This represents a 0.4% margin.

The Rev. Warnock, who was declared the winner by the Associated Press, leads Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler by 53,430 votes for a 1.2% margin.

Under Georgia law, candidates can request a recount if the margin of votes is 0.5% or less.

That means Perdue could ask for a recount if the current margin remains. Warnock appears to have won by a big enough margin to hold off any recount effort by Loeffler.

An election official can ask for a recount if there are suspected discrepancies, and a candidate can also petition to the secretary of state if he or she suspects errors in the voting.

Perdue’s campaign said Wednesday morning they “will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted.”

Many experts predict Ossoff’s advantage will grow as more votes are tallied Wednesday.

“The votes left to be counted are still disproportionately from areas where the Democrats have been outperforming, so Ossoff’s advantage over Perdue is likely to grow,” FiveThirtyEight’s Micah Cohen said Wednesday.

The New York Times anticipates Ossoff will win by 1.1 percentage points and Warnock by 2 percentage points when all of the votes are tallied.

Warnock and Ossoff must win both races in order for Democrats to take control of the Senate.

A recount was done in Georgia following the presidential election in November, when President-elect Joe Biden had a narrow lead over President Donald Trump. Biden went on to win the state by 0.24 percentage points.