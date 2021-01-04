Footprints in snow lead police to accused robber hiding in closet, Oklahoma cops say

Police in Enid, Oklahoma, found an alleged robber by following his footprints in the snow. Getty Images

A suspect’s footprints led police from the convenience store he’s accused of robbing to the front door of a home where he was hiding, according to Oklahoma authorities.

Christopher Allen Bunts, 37, is accused of robbing the Sooner Stop gas station in Enid at gunpoint around 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the store clerk and a witness who was pumping gas, Bunts first walked over to the beer aisle when he entered, then moved to the counter, brandishing a gun and demanding all the money in the store. The clerk did as he demanded, and Bunts rushed back outside into the snow and fled.

But when police arrived, the snowy conditions gave Bunts away: His footprints were still there, leading from the store to a woman’s home, according to the Enid Police Department.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, explaining that the trail led to her front door, and asked to carry out a search.

They found Bunts hiding in a closet and arrested him on a complaint of first-degree robbery. Elsewhere in the home, police found a gun and a mask like those seen in the store’s surveillance video and a large amount of cash, EPD said in a statement.

Bunts told police that he didn’t rob the Sooner Stop and that he was hiding because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the EPD said.