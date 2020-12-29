Abbott says vaccine doses ‘sitting on hospital shelves’ instead of being given to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that "a significant portion" of the more than 600,000 coronavirus vaccines delivered to health care providers in Texas "might be sitting on hospital shelves" rather than being administered to Texans.

Saying "no vaccine should be kept in reserve," the state's chief health official ordered providers Tuesday to begin offering vaccinations to people over 65 and those with medical conditions, including pregnancy, that put them at greater risk of a severe case of COVID-19.

Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said in a letter last week to providers that he had become aware of "unnecessary delays in administering all allocated vaccines," urging them to "act with all deliberate speed."

"The time to vaccinate willing individuals is now," Hellerstedt said. "Based on data reported to (the Texas immunization registry), it has become clear that a significant portion of vaccine in Texas may not be administered yet. We know you have valid reasons as to why this has happened in some cases — but we also know that every day a vaccine sits on the shelf is another day that prolongs the pandemic that is hindering our state's economy and way of life."

State health officials didn't mention which providers might be slow to administer vaccines.

A spokesperson for Ascension Seton in Austin said the health network has vaccinated "nearly 9,000 frontline caregivers, support staff and providers" and is beginning to offer the vaccine to first responders and independent frontline providers.

"Ascension Seton continues to administer all COVID-19 vaccines provided," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Pharmacy student Ghenica-Rose Delfin prepares the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to be administered to hospital staff members at the University of Texas Health Austin Dell Medical School on Dec. 15.

State health officials had estimated that 1.4 million Texans would receive the first of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine by Thursday, with the second dose administered in January. But as of Tuesday, just 163,700 Texans had received a first dose, according to a state dashboard tracking the state vaccine rollout.

The first to have access to the vaccine, which arrived in Texas two weeks ago, are hospital staff working directly with coronavirus patients, long-term care residents and staff working with vulnerable residents, emergency workers and home health care workers.

Hellerstedt said if a provider has exhausted all patients in the first tier, it should immediately move to vulnerable Texans and those over 65.

Abbott also suggested in a late Tuesday afternoon tweet that providers weren't distributing vaccine doses fast enough.

"A significant portion of vaccines distributed across Texas might be sitting on hospital shelves as opposed to being given to vulnerable Texans The state urges vaccine providers to quickly provide all shots. We get plenty more each week. Always voluntary," he said.

The Department of State Health Services estimates there are 1.6 million Texans in the state’s health care workforce, and the vaccine won't be available to the general public until the spring.

Nearly 380,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be sent to Texas providers this week, the third week of vaccine distribution in the Lone Star State.

The latest shipments will bring the state's total vaccine allocation to 1.2 million doses, according to the Department of State Health Services.

More than 350 providers in 94 counties are expected to receive doses of the vaccine this week, according to the state health agency.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shipment will include 175,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the state health agency. The vaccines are shipped directly to providers.

An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to staff and residents in more than 300 long-term care facilities this week, part of a federal program through the CDC.

More than 1,200 nursing facilities and 2,000 long-term care facilities in Texas have signed up to participate in the program, the equivalent of more than 225,000 beds.

Providers report administered doses to ImmTrac2, the state's immunization registry. The state health agency maintains a dashboard of the number of vaccines distributed in each county and a list of eligible vaccine providers.

The state health agency reported that 6,940 people in Travis County have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row Tuesday, with 11,775 coronavirus patients in Texas hospitals. It's a 475-person increase from Monday.

The state's summer high was 10,893 COVID-19 patients, set on July 22.

State health officials also posted 26,990 new cases Tuesday, also a record, but they said some of those cases occurred over the holiday weekend and weren't immediately reported by local health officials.

State and local health officials have urged Texans to stay home, saying that holiday gatherings could continue to increase the spread of the virus and lead to more coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths.

Coronavirus patients occupy more than 15% of beds in most hospital regions in the state, triggering tighter restrictions on some businesses, and suspending elective surgeries.

"As some communities experience a rise in hospitalizations, the state of Texas is working closely with local officials to quickly provide the resources needed to address these spikes and keep Texans safe, including surging medical personnel and supplies," said Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze. "Currently, there are more than 9,500 state-contracted health care personnel deployed across Texas, with over 2,100 more in the process of deploying."

She said Abbott will continue to rely on "the data-driven hospitalization metrics" to guide his approach to the coronavirus.