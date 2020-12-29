Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
NBA champ Tristan Thompson, a Kardashian boyfriend, lists home for $3.25M. Take a look

NBA veteran Tristan Thompson, who also plays a prominent role on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” has put his Ohio house on the market.
NBA veteran Tristan Thompson, who also plays a prominent role on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” has put his Ohio house on the market. Screen grab from Realtor.com

During the NBA offseason, forward Tristan Thompson signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics, taking him away from his home of nine seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers. And now, Thompson looks to be parting with his Ohio home as well.

The home, which resides along the water in the village of Bratenahl, is on the market for $3.25 million, a big leap from what Thompson paid in 2015, which was $1.9 million, Realtor.com reported, making the home the most expensive in Bratenahl.

“Nothing short of a masterpiece and offers unparalleled quality,” Realtor said of the exquisite listing. “Walls of glass capturing the priceless water views from every room. Sleek and modern kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances.”

Tristan Thompson house #1.jpg
Waterfront property. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary wing offers spectacular views from a private balcony, while the second floor of the three-story home has two more bedrooms along with an in-law suite with a full kitchen.

“The entertainment never ends in the walk-out lower level ... billiards, poker, theater, full bar, wine cellar, exercise room, full bathroom, and more!” Realtor said. “You do not want to let this one get away! Every inch of this home is meticulous with designer details throughout.”

Tristan Thompson house #2.jpg
Open floor plan Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 29-year-old Thompson was selected by the Cavs in the 2011 NBA draft and went on to win a championship with the team in 2016, but he’s more recognized by the reality television world these days thanks to his relationship with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian, whom he shares a daughter with.

Tristan Thompson house #5.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Tristan Thompson house #8.jpg
Full bar Screen grab from Realtor.com

AP20359141116990.jpg
Boston Celtics’ Tristan Thompson reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer AP

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
