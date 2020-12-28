Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Lori Loughlin released from prison after nearly 2 months

NELSON OLIVEIRA New York Daily News

Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal.

The “Full House” star walked out of a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, early Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She will now have to spend two years in supervised release as part of her sentence.

Loughlin and her husband, who’s serving his own sentence at a separate California lockup, were sent to prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters accepted into college as fake athletic recruits.

