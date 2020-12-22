Dreamers’ fate remains in limbo with ruling delayed in Texas case challenging DACA

AUSTIN, Texas — Diego Abelar Morales came to Texas from Puebla, in central Mexico, when he was just 2 years old. His parents sought a better future for him, and later his sister, and moved into a home in North Austin.

Morales, now 24, is a graduate of Texas State University and works as a cloud engineer at Oracle, the Austin-based software giant. But his success would not be possible without his parent’s decision to come to the United States, and the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

“My parents made the choice to search for a better life elsewhere,” he said. “Their hard work has put my sister and I through college. We are first-generation college students.”

But his fate, and the fate of thousands of others, remains in limbo after a federal court in Houston on Tuesday delayed a ruling on the legality of the DACA program.

Under the program — created through executive order in June 2012 by then-President Barack Obama — so-called Dreamers, or children who were brought to the country illegally, are provided limited protection from deportation and authorization to work.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen heard several arguments from Texas and eight other states seeking to end DACA, but after more than three hours of testimony, Hanen did not issue an immediate ruling, saying he would rule at a later date.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously ruled President Donald Trump's attempt to end DACA in 2017 was unlawful. A New York judge earlier this month then ordered the Trump administration to restore the program as enacted by Obama.

But the Houston case directly targets DACA’s original terms, and Texas and the other states argue that it has violated the Constitution because it undermines Congress’ authority on immigration laws.

Megan Sheffield, attorney and immigration team lead for nonprofit law firm the Equal Justice Center, said this court case affects Morales, and more than 130,000 DACA recipients across Texas and up to 14,000 in Travis County who would be eligible for the program.

The program, which grants recipients a renewable, two-year work permit, is open to undocumented immigrants who came to the country before they turned 16 and who were 31 or younger as of June 2012. To qualify, applicants must pass a background check and be enrolled in school, have graduated or have earned a GED.

Some argue that allowing the program to continue puts stress on state resources, and creates a never-ending pool of applicants that further strain resources.

Federal law also requires states and school districts to provide all children in the United States with equal access to a basic public education, regardless of their or their parents' actual or perceived race, color, national origin, citizenship, or immigration status. This includes children who are awaiting immigration proceedings while residing in local communities with a parent, family member, or other appropriate adult sponsors.

Without DACA, Morales will be unable to continue his career and that would present a lot of challenges for him and his ability to support himself and help out his family. He added that it could also mean being sent back to his home country of Mexico, a place he has not been back to nor visited since he moved to Austin with his parents.

Sheffield said this is the case for many DACA recipients, adding that they have no permanent path forward that leads to citizenship.

“Many Dreamers applied back 2012 and have been living under this program for the last eight years," Sheffield said. "They have built a life and careers here. It would be devastating to many families, communities and the country if the program were terminated."

While the state awaits a ruling, Sheffield said the Equal Justice Center will continue to fight for DACA recipients. Hanen previously ruled that DACA, and the expansion of DACA was unlawful, so she said this outcome could be no different.

“This would certainly be another speed bump in the road, but I don't think it will be the end of the story,” Sheffield said. “This is a fight Dreamers have been in for a very long time and the fight will continue."

She said all of the uncertainty around DACA program really underscores the need for permanent solution from Congress.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to protect DACA. But a ruling against DACA could limit Biden's ability to keep the program or something similar in place.

Morales said he considers himself fortunate, because he can use his career skills in technology anywhere in the world, and a series of programs that support DACA students is something he has looked into, should he need it.

Just last month, he was allowed to submit a renewal application for his two-year permit, and was approved. He said he expects to be receiving his paperwork soon.

“This is my home,” Morales said. “I've been here for over 20 years, and have grown with Austin."