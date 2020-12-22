Diddy surprises his 80-year-old mom with Bentley and $1 million check at birthday bash

Sean Combs, right, kisses his mother Janice Combs as they arrive at the 3rd annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018. This week, the rapper threw his mother an 80th birthday bash and gifted her a new Bentley. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs spared no expense in honoring his mother on her 80th birthday, according to photos and video posted online from the lavish Los Angeles bash.

The hip-hop icon surprised his mom, Janice Combs, with a $1 million check and a brand new Bentley in front of dozens of dinner guests to cap off the party Monday night.

Clips posted to Twitter showed a shocked Janice Combs reacting to her son’s grand gesture. Combs also posted videos from the event to his Instagram stories.

“I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever!”

In a separate video, the “Bad Boy” mogul marveled at how the “universe came together” to bring forth his 14-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila, who share a birthday with their grandmother. Combs also recently paid tribute to his daughters’ mother Kim Porter on what would have been her 50th birthday.

Porter, an actress and model, died of lobar pneumonia in 2018.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Combs said of celebrating the ladies in his life. “It’s the craziest thing.”