Visitors trash ancient New Mexico caverns with used face masks, rangers say

Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials are finding masks all over the park. NPS / R. Osorio

Tourists are leaving a 2020 artifact behind in caves that are millions of years old: masks.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials are finding masks all over the park, officials said Sunday.

Since becoming a National Park, we have seen changes in our caves caused by our presence. Many have damaged the... Posted by Carlsbad Caverns National Park on Sunday, December 20, 2020

“We here at Carlsbad Caverns National Park work diligently every day to ensure that the cave is protected and safe for you and future generations to enjoy,” the park wrote on Facebook. “In recent months, there has been a new item being found throughout our National Parks. Masks!”

During the coronavirus pandemic, visitors at the ancient limestone caves are urged to wear a face covering to help slow the spread of the virus, according to the National Park Service. On ranger-guided tours, a face covering is required when social distance can’t be maintained.

Some of those masks are being left behind on railings and throughout the caves. It can change the way the caves look for new visitors, park officials said.

“As you visit, we ask for your help in the protection of our parks to reduce this new waste product,” park officials said. “We appreciate you wearing a mask and social distancing to protect one another, but please be sure to leave with all that you bring.”

Carlsbad Caverns isn’t the only national park being littered with masks. In July, Yellowstone National Park said masks were flying off tourists faces and into iconic geysers.

It's windy (and busy) at Midway Geyser Basin, so hold on to your hat/mask and stash your trash! In 2019,16,406 pieces of... Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Monday, July 20, 2020

“On a single visit last week we came across 8 masks, 5 hats, 3 water bottles, and a pair of sunglasses,” the park said in a July 20 post on Facebook.

Many people are disgusted that someone would leave behind a mask at a national park. Some said on Facebook that it is “selfish” and “gross.”

“I honestly think that park rangers should walk around and issue tickets to people who do this and ban them until they pay,” one commenter said. “Only way they will learn.”