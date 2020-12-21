Check your Venmo account. Burger King may have just sent you free money

Burger King is sending $1 to random accounts on Venmo, the company said. aslitz@herald-leader.com

It’s time to check your Venmo app — you may have some money from Burger King.

The fast food chain announced Monday that it’s sending $1 to random Venmo accounts from now until Dec. 28.

Why? So people can order from its new $1 Your Way menu.

“The dollar menu is back,” chief marketing officer Ellie Doty told Business Insider. “And, a lot of our guests ... have really, really missed it.”

Dollar menus have become less popular in recent years with many fast food chains turning instead to in-app promotions and deals on meal bundles, Business Insider reported.

Burger King’s new menu hits restaurants nationwide on Dec. 28 and features four items all priced at $1 — including the Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, Value Fries and a Value Soft Drink.

Burger King’s $1 Your Way menu arrives nationwide Dec. 28. Burger King

“We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now,” Doty said in a news release.

Burger King pointed out that the price tag is for menu items without modifications and may be higher in some areas.

The $1 Your Way menu will only be around for a limited time, though the chain didn’t say how long.

As Thrillist pointed out, there’s no way to increase your chances of being chosen for the $1 deposit from Burger King, so it’s best to keep an eye on your Venmo account.

You can find your nearest Burger King here.

Restaurant Brands International — parent company to Burger King — announced earlier this year that it was “modernizing” drive-thrus at 10,000 Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons locations in North America, McClatchy News previously reported.

The makeover will include the installation of more than 40,000 digital screens equipped with “predictive selling technology” and a handful of other features including contactless payment, the company said.

The new boards had already been installed at 1,500 Burger King locations in the U.S. as of October.

Burger King has nearly 19,000 locations in 100 countries.