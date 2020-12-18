Camaro covered in Christmas lights violated law in Wisconsin, but fans are cheering 

A motorists driving a Camaro covered in Christmas lights was pulled over by a state trooper for violating Wisconsin traffic laws, but many are cheering the driver's spirit. Wisconsin State Patrol photo

Decking out your ride with elaborate Christmas decorations is a tradition in many states, but it appears Wisconsin state troopers are not easily charmed with festive spirit.

It’s against the law there — and the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded drivers this week by posting photos on Facebook of one driver’s infraction: His Camaro was completely covered in Christmas lights.

“Feeling festive?” the department wrote Tuesday. “A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the creativity, she advised the driver it is not legal to operate on the road.”

The post has since received 1,000 reactions, 400 shares and more than 200 comments, including accusations the trooper was being “a Grinch.” Some people noted even Santa’s sleigh violates state laws restricting light colors to white or amber on the front of a vehicle and red on the back — not to mention Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“What scrooges,” Lydia Lyons posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s great! Especially now, with all what’s happening in 2020. We all could use a dose of this holiday cheer. Kudos to this kid!” Helene Romero wrote.

“Getting all them hardened criminals off the streets, I see,” Will Komorowski said.

Among the commenters was Larry Kamholz, a former police officer who says the driver is his son, Tyler.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Kamholz shared photos of the car Dec. 10, a few days before it was pulled over, and said he was surprised at the emotions his son’s gesture had stirred in the community.

One woman wrote on Facebook that Kamholz “raised a hero.”

“I have to say, when my son Tyler told me he was going to cover his Camaro with Christmas lights, I was not on board. I told him about the specific motor vehicle laws that he would be violating. He smiled and said, ‘I’ll be fine dad!’, ” Kamholz wrote.

“The impact my kid has made this season is beyond unbelievable. ... My son is getting requests from neighborhoods, nursing homes, activity centers, etc., just to stop by and brighten kids to seniors day. The joy that my kid has brought has left me speechless. As a fellow brother of blue, I initially cringed, but I’m over that now.”

However, Kamholz says he is not among those criticizing the trooper, who he says gave his son a warning rather than a ticket.

“My son said this trooper was really nice and she kinda laughed at him. Trooper, whoever you are, thanks!” Kamholz posted.