Idaho’s famous TikTok Fleetwood Mac skateboarder tests positive for COVID

Nathan Apodaca sips on some Ocean Spray while driving around in his new 2020 Nissan Frontier truck. Screen grab courtesy of Ocean Spray's Instagram video

Viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, who became famous after video of him skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” during the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, announced on Instagram that he tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

“Dis B**** got me plz send prayers,” Apodaco, under his handle @doggface208, wrote in a caption under a screenshot of the positive confirmation. “Appreciate you all stay blessed #ishallovercome #inthenameofjesus I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THAT’S WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE (prayers emoji)“

Apodaca captured the attention of the nation when he shared a TikTok video of himself drinking Ocean Spray Cranberry Raspberry juice while riding a longboard along the highway to Fleetwood Mac’s hit song in September, McClatchy News reported. The video became so popular it was shared on several social media outlets.

I don't use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that

This sparked a ”Dreams” challenge all over social media as celebrities and the sports world jumped on the skateboarding wagon, McClatchy said.

In October, Ocean Spray surprised Apodaca at his Idaho Falls home with a new 2020 Nissan Frontier truck filled with his favorite juice.

“This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours,” an Ocean Spray representative said.

Idaho has reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 15, the Idaho Statesman reported.